Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 34,691 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.