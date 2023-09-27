Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

