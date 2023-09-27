Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $578,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

