Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $582,000 Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,649 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

