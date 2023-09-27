Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 355.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

