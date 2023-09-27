Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,579,000 after purchasing an additional 384,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,609,755.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,061 shares in the company, valued at $31,609,755.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,563 shares of company stock valued at $21,423,120 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.9 %

IBKR stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

