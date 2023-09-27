Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $582,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $7,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 331.07 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $93,060.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $93,060.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,889 shares of company stock worth $14,129,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

