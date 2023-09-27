Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MBC opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.