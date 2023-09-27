Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

