Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $419.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.93. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.35 and a fifty-two week high of $430.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.