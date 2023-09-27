Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $268,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

