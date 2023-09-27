Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Knowles by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Knowles Trading Down 1.0 %

Knowles stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

