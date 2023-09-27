Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banner were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $20,165,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $21,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

