Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 175 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,556,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $70,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,812 shares of company stock worth $3,279,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.7 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

