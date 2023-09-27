Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,938 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PROG were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PROG stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PROG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.