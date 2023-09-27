Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,002 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ODP were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,647,000. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after acquiring an additional 138,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on ODP in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,038,407.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,288. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

