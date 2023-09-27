Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,002 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ODP were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ODP by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 6.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ODP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ODP stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,974.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,038,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,288. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

