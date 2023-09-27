Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 498 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,706.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.6 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

