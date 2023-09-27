Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 604 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Xencor by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of XNCR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

