Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $93,034,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after buying an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $29,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.