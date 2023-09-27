Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

