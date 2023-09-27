MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.81 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

