MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 509 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.