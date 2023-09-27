Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $312.14 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

