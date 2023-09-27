Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,054 shares of company stock worth $23,614,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

