Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

