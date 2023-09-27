MTC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

