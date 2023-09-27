MTC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

