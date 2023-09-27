MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

