MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $210.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

