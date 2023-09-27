MTC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.5% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,004,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

