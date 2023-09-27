MTC Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

