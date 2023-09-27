Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

