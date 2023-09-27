Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $399.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.86 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

