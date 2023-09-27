OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

