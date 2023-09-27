OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 47.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

