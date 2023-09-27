Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,278 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 145,124 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.21.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.