Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.57. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

