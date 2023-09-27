Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,260 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 339.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Stock Down 2.3 %

MIDD stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.