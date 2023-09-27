Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $350.25 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

