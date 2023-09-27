Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

BRBR opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

