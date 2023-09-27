Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

