Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 279.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.