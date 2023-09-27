Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 394.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TAP shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

