Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,080 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MasTec by 41.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

NYSE MTZ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.81 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

