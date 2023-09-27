Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 33,500 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

