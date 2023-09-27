Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,050 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.33.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.05 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

