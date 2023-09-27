Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,579 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 233.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $6,221,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,654,057. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

