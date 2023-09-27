Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,800 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $9,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

TXRH opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

