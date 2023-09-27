Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,820 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $167.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.43.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

